Nur now sued under DSA in Rajshahi

Rajshahi, Apr 21: Former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur was accused in another case under the Digital Security Act in Rajshahi on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiment.

Jubo League's Rajshahi city unit Joint General Secretary Towrid Al Masud Rony filed the case at Boalia Police Station.

Nur was accused of delivering provocative, fake and defamatory comments on social media and stoking religious hatred on April 15, said Nibaran Chandra Barman, Officer-in-Charge of Boalia Police Station.

The case documents have been sent to the Cyber Crimes Tribunal and legal action will be taken against Nur, the OC said. Earlier, several more cases were filed against the student leader on similar charges in Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet. -UNB







