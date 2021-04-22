Video
Editorial

Country sliding in World Press Freedom Index

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021

According to this year's World Press Freedom Index by Reporters without Borders, Bangladesh has been ranked 152nd out of 180 countries. The WPFI also found that 73 countries "totally blocked or seriously impeded" journalism, while it was "constrained" in 59 countries, adding that many governments had used the pandemic to worsen repression. Thus, the grim scenario reflects that press freedom globally declined.

A sharp decline is also perceived in our country's case as it was ranked 151st in 2020 and 150th in 2019, every year slipping by one notch. Moreover, Bangladesh also gets the lowest position compared to our other neighbouring countries, India ranking 142nd, Myanmar 140th and Pakistan 145th. However, in total agreement with the RSF secretary, Journalism is the best vaccine against disinformation. Unfortunately, its production and distribution are often being blocked by political, economic, technological and sometimes, even cultural factors.

Globally it has been perceived that the voice of the dissent has little or no room. The RSF's report also reads that Asia Pacific's "authoritarian regimes have used the Covid-19 pandemic to perfect their methods of totalitarian control of information.  In many South Asian countries the 'dictatorial democracies' have used it as a excuse for imposing especially repressive legislation with provisions combining propaganda and suppression of dissent".

In that context our situation is also worrying. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her commitment to the freedom of press in different national and international forums, conferences but still our hands are shackled with draconian Digital Security Act (DSA). In the name of shunning unethical and yellow journalism, the government's rampant abuse of this act has triggered countrywide fear. The recent death of Mustaq Ahmed in jail, who was detained under DSA act, is an example of this act's brutality.

Amid this unprecedented time, journalists are fighting like brave heroes as other front liners, defying all odds. The fourth state have stood firm in supporting democracy, secularism, national sovereignty, illegal takeover of power etc. But nowadays hardly they get appreciation for standing such stances.

Don't we a have the right to criticise and question the authorities and the freedom to express our views as citizens? Don't we have right to argue our differences in opinions? If these questions are not properly addressed, the country will keep perform poorly in World Press Freedom Index.

If the country is not satisfied with achieving the lower position every year, then it must give room to the voice of the dissent and stop enforcement of DSA. It is time to stop targeting human rights defenders and ensure free and fair practice of ethical journalism worldwide.



