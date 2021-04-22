Video
Letter To the Editor

Step up C-19 sample test facility

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Dear Sir
The severity of the second wave of pandemic Covid-19 infection is increasing in the country. The death procession is getting longer along with the infected patients. According to the specialists, this pattern is more infectious than before.

All-out lockdown has been imposed to prevent infection. But it is questionable how much it will help in improving the situation. This is because without increasing the rate of sample testing, the actual status or picture of the infection will not be clear in any way. The rate of detection automatically decreases when sample testing is low. Unfortunately, in our country, the amount of sample tests is not increasing and the tests are almost city-centric. Moreover, the C-19 virus has not yet created proper awareness in the minds and lifestyles of the majority of people in rural areas. There is no alternative to following hygiene rules to prevent corona infection.

In order to take proper initiative to prevent infection, the actual status of infection should be known. Therefore, in addition to increasing the number of sample tests, appropriate initiatives should be taken to make the whole process of sample testing easier for people in remote areas.

Abu Faruk
Sadar, Bandarban



