

Preventing self-medication



Studies reveal some alarming evidences in regard to the misuse of some common drugs. A great number of people in the country have become addicted to taking their favorite drugs once they started from their doctors' advice. In their opinions, when they leave taking these drugs, their uneasiness starts again and for this they have been completely dependent on these drugs to feel better. But do they know their feeling better with using unnecessary drugs may be fatal in their life? In most cases they go unnoticed of the alarming consequences.



It is commonly found that some drugs such as analgesics, antipyretics, anti-ulcerative drugs, antihistamine drugs, and anti-infective drugs are being used rampantly by the common people. According to experts, though the self-medication practice is widespread, the most users hardly have a clear concept regarding the use and intake of those drugs. A recent research found that the most widespread use of self-practice drug is antiulcer medications.



Surprisingly, whether people feel the severity, mild or no trace of ulcerative symptoms, tend to take antiulcer medications. It is more worrying when they hardly count daily intake and in many cases they take these sorts of drugs excessively for instant relief. But in reality excessive doses of antiulcer medications can never ease the patients; rather they may be exposed to many more health complications even leading to permanentimpairment or death.



Again it seems frustrating when the users with their own initiatives change their antiulcer drugs with seemingly no ideas regarding the side effects and effectiveness and even the most users are ignorant of different antiulcer agents such as pantoprazole, omeprazole, lansoprazole and esomeprazole.



Things get tougher when we see that sale of antibiotics is rampant in the pharmacies without registered physician's prescriptions. Although the court has directed to stop the over-the-counter sale of antibiotics, how far the court's direction has worked in this regard is still a question as the pharmacies have no concern over selling antibiotics without prescriptions as they are prioritizing their business and profits, nothing else.



On top of that, the health authorities have not taken any proper steps in this regard. The wrong use of antibiotics may be life threatening. Not only that, the rampant use of antibiotics without medical guidance may result in undue therapy, delays in proper treatment with some serious side effects such as antibiotic resistance, skin problem, hypersensitivity and allergy.



The causes may be many why people are found to use drug indiscriminately on their own initiatives. Family, friends, neighbor, pharmacists, previous prescribed drugs, suggestion from advertisement may the causes of the self-practice drug use. On top of that, many quacks prescribe some common drugs ignoring the side effects, which may cause serious health hazards for the patients.



Scarce number of doctors may be another reason and in many cases, for some common diseases patients do not want to visit doctors as it is not only money-matter but also time consuming-- as doctors have a long serial of patients that discourage many to visit them. In some cases, patients lose confidence over doctors as some doctors over-burden their patients prescribing excessive medicines that may worsen patients' sufferings.



These days, amid the corona pandemic, the wrong use of drug has increased shockingly. People are being misled with different medical advices available on the virtual platform to protect from Covid-19 clutches. Again, to save from any inconvenience many are found to buy antihistamine and antiviral drugs excessively. Actually there are some common drugs with which people are so much familiar that are used for easing cold and feverous complications.



It is very alarming that people buy these drugs either by being influenced by own-self or by being informed by others. Research found that more than 90 per cent people buy these drugs from the nearby pharmacies without any physician's advice or recommendations or they hardly show the prescriptions to buy over these drugs.



During this health emergency doctors are found very reluctant to ensure the services to the cold and fever affected patients. But the patients affected with cold and some other viral symptoms cannot be considered the Covid-19 infected until they undergo medical test. Many people know that taking drugs on their own initiatives may worsen the health problems and the side effects of those drugs may result in more woes for the patients.



However, it is tough to check the Self-medication in the country. Again the problem of Self-medication cannot be solved overnight. By taking proper initiatives along with creating massive awareness among people about the fatalities of Self-medication it is possible to reduce this bad practice largely. In order to do so, many shortcomings addressed above should be resolved first. More importantly, promoting judicious and safe practice of drugs use is a must to save life.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University & research

scholar at the IBS









