

Ensuring uninterrupted remittance flow during the pandemic



Firstly, there is a possibility of the workers to lose their jobs and being unemployed along with existing possibility of reducing the wage rate by the hardest hit sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and service. Secondly, highly affected countries may reduce their take up people from Bangladesh because of their awful economic and business conditions and finally, vulnerable political environment may create several uncertainties such as creating shocking relationship with remitter countries and so on.



There are some domestic barriers also. Firstly, the qualities of our technical training institutes are not up to the mark and non-availability of training from the private and government recruiting agencies. Secondly, in comparison with other manpower exporting countries our diplomatic relationship and promotional activities are weak and finally, due to the lack of proper guidance our migrant workers are regularly bump into various problems in sending remittances.



Our country may need the supports from the bilateral and multilateral donors to overcome this crisis moment. Again, the government of Bangladesh may implement the expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to counter the probable recession not only during the current lockdown phase but also during the COVID-19 recovery phase.



In 2020, the remittance flow in Bangladesh has increased compared to the previous year. Some analysts believe that remittances have increased as a large number of workers return home with their savings. But it could have a negative impact in the coming years. Therefore, to accelerate the ways of remittance growth the government would have to take some proactive measures.



1. Due to public health risks travel restrictions are lifted and the returns of newly unemployed migrants are crushing the country's economy. It is therefore become urgent that Bangladesh would mobilize its diplomatic service and manage development partners to ensure greater migration cooperation by emphasizing on inclusiveness, courage and collaboration.

Diplomatic corps should engage in dialogues and negotiations with the target countries to stop the obligatory return for the migrant workers during the pandemic and request lean-to on the visas and work permit of those who cannot dispose for travel back home due to travel restrictions in place. Illegal workers who are in the most vulnerable situations should also be taken under supervision and surveillance.



2. Government should allocate incentives in the upcoming budget to encourage migrant workers to send their money through legal channels. Again, government has to take initiative to ensure liquidity in the market while keeping the foreign exchange rate stable.



3. The pandemic has cruelly disrupted the most popular way to send remittances by taking cash in person to a sending agent. Therefore, digital solutions that require no interactions with an agent are required to adopt. The implementation of digital solutions with coordination between public-sector institutions and remittance services providers at both the sending and receiving ends may ensure at least access for migrants and families who use these remittances.



4. Government could encourage the remittance service providers so that, they could make accounts more attractive to Bangladeshis by providing value-added services, such as linking remittances with savings, praise, indemnity, expenses, and other inclusive financial products.



5. Bangladesh could try to diversify its international labour market to the East and Southeast Asian countries. For this purpose, it is necessary to have an emergency management committee for continuous monitoring of the economic conditions with proactive and appropriate assess and to take necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects.



6. Bangladesh does not maintain any segregated records for remittances inflows from permanent migrants and temporary workers abroad. Government of Bangladesh can therefore originate an online catalogue that will keep a record of the migrants and employ them in the appropriate sectors when any employment opportunities arise. Private sectors should also be encouraged regarding this issue.



Again, IT and data input-related training can also be introduced in various training centres for the future additional room of Bangladesh labour market in the overseas countries. Trained and professional personnel in Bangladesh's foreign mission should also be appointed so that they can handle migrant workers' problems with care.



7. Many countries are not hiring workers without skill. In this age of globalization, there is no alternative to technology based skilled manpower. Skilled manpower needs to be built by reforming the education system of Bangladesh and ensuring practical education. In addition to the lack of skills of the workers, they also have to overcome the language weakness. Again, measures must also be put in place to significantly reduce the cost of migration.



8. Bangladesh government should work with its development partners to address the basic disputes that migrant workers face. The Labour Welfare Wing of Embassy of Bangladesh abroad should have to take initiative. They can play a critical role in negotiating with the destination countries' to engage the migrant workers abroad when the pandemic pin downs.



9. Bangladesh is still facing a problem with the mode of transfer of money earned by the migrants abroad. This is mainly because of preference of the workers to send remittances through informal channels, popularly known as 'hundi'. To control this, government has to follow strict law and order situation with zero tolerance.



10. Sending remittance is a great problem for migrant workers. So, parallel with the nationalized commercial banks it is necessary to open branches of private banks and it would lead to a healthy competition and thus is likely to contribute increased flow of remittance.



In conclusion, the government of Bangladesh must have to make long-term plans for the security of those who go to work in other countries and set out a comprehensive plan to protect them. It is encouraging that Bangladesh Bank has provided various actions to improve the effectiveness in transferring remittances, and the government planned a seven-point strategy that involved extending its manpower market as well as looking for new hosts countries.

Dr A.T.M. RezaulHoque is a Professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University





