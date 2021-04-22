

Amit Shah’s comment: A farce to “friendly” relations



It's astounding that, this vitriolic rhetoric by Amit Shah is nothing new. Far from it, it adds to his series of anti-Bangladesh pronouncements which has only been ratchet up to gain an advantage in the forthcoming state election. Earlier, he earned notoriety for drawing a parallel between irregular Bangladeshi migrant and "termites". Besides, he was dismissive of better state of communal harmony prevailing in Bangladesh than in India, and he criticized the alleged minority oppression in Bangladesh which later led to fitting riposte by our foreign minister and Abdul Momen expressed his displeasure by cancelling his India visit on ground of such preposterous pronouncements.



This time around, Shah's unsubstantiated claim has been met with equally fierce retort from the Bangladeshi foreign minister. A K Abdul Momen termed such statements "unacceptable" and potentially "harmful" for bilateral relations. "There are many wise people in the world who do not see even after looking, and do not understand even after knowing. But if he (Shah) has said something like that, I would say his knowledge about Bangladesh is very limited. No one dies of hunger in our country now. There's no monga (seasonal poverty and hunger in the northern districts of Bangladesh), either," Momen cogently argued.



Amit Shah's comment is not an anomaly. Recently, Bangladesh card has been played well in the forthcoming West Bengal election. West Bengal is contiguous to Bangladesh and shares around 2216 kilometres of border. It also shares the same culture, language, cuisine and climate. Therefore, Bangladesh issue has been featured prominently in the west Bengal election. Shah and his BJP compatriots attempted to woo the Hindu voters by addressing their concern about illegal Bangladeshi and weaponized this issue in their political campaign. However, such political ploy will be destructive for the congenial people to people bond between Bangladesh and West Bengal and can affect public opinion negatively in both countries.



Amit Shah's sneering remark concerning Bangladesh isn't corroborated by facts. While he mentioned the underdevelopment in Bangladesh, the statistics suggest otherwise. Bangladesh's development is indubitable and world financial institutions have lauded Bangladesh's achievements in socio-economic indices. Last year, the IMF's Economic Outlook said Bangladesh had overtaken India in GDP per capita, and that the per capita income of an average Bangladeshi would be more than that of an average Indian. Recently, during his visit to the silver jubilee celebration of Bangladesh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the development of Bangladesh. In view of Narendra Modi's unsparing praise, the comment of Amit Shah appears contradictory.



In the international socio-economic indices, Bangladesh surpassed India on many fronts. Recently published Global Hunger Index is an example in point. In the latest edition of the Global Hunger Index--released in October last year--India ranked 94 among 107 countries, way below Bangladesh and Pakistan which were at 75 and 88, respectively. Therefore, Shah's contention proves futile in explaining what will prompt Bangladeshis to migrate to India while far greater condition prevails in the country.



In November 2019, the former Bangladeshi high commissioner to India, Syed Muazzam Ali, had said at a media interaction that the "people of Bangladesh would prefer to swim the Mediterranean and go to Italy than come to India". Ali's contention was that, there is not a compelling push-factor to prod Bangladeshies to irregularly migrate to India as is often purported.



Bangladesh and India are experiencing warm bilateral relation and it has been frequently claimed by both sides that the bilateral ties are at its zenith. The recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest of silver jubilee celebration of Bangladesh's independence testifies to mutual good ties. While there are a host of irritants in the bilateral relation, Bangladesh and India have resolved many bilateral thorny issues through shared commitment to peace and co-operation. However, recurrence of such caustic comment can be detrimental to bilateral relation and has the likelihood to vitiate the goodwill India enjoys in Bangladesh.



In international relations, the impression a country has about its counterpart directly impact foreign policy. As public opinion is reflected in policy formulation, the general perspective of the country has relevance in future relations between countries. There is no denying the fact that, general people of Bangladesh are now riled by India's domineering attitude towards Bangladesh which is manifested in the form of trade imbalance, supply chain disruption, border killing, and disproportionate allocation of water between common rivers. This growing disillusionment with India's asymmetric treatments has fuelled recent protests in Bangladesh.



Despite this, it is indubitable that Indo-Bangladesh relation is anchored on the civilizational ties and mutual congenial relationship is indispensable for security of both states and overall security of South Asia. Therefore, both countries should be act scrupulously in maintaining continued momentum of bilateral ties.



Amit Shah is one of the linchpins of Indian politics and his comment carries significance .Therefore, such remarks sully the good relations between the two countries. Besides, such comments provide the radical groups with the opportunity to shore up anti-Indian sentiments. Therefore, it is imperative that Indian responsible individuals shy away from such rhetoric which has the potential to harm the bilateral relationship.

The writer is a student,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka











