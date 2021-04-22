Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma River

KUSHTIA, Apr 21: A schoolboy drowned in the Padma River in Bheramara Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon while taking bath.

The deceased was identified as Nuru, 16, a ninth grader at Bahadurpur Secondary School.

He was the son of Mosaddeque Ali, a resident of Golapnagar area under Mokarimpur Union.

Witnesses said Nuru along with his friends went to the river to take bath in the afternoon. But, he went missing in the river while others managed to swim shore.

Being informed, fire-fighters rushed there, conduced a rescue operation and recovered the body, according to Bheramara Fire Service and Civil Defence station office sources.