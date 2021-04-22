Corona combating medicine, equipment given to CS office in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Apr 21: Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain handed over medicine and medical equipment to the civil surgeon (CS) office in the district on Wednesday morning.

The equipment included 4,000 pieces of PPE (personal protection equipment), N-95 Mask 4,000, surgical mask 20,000, Remdisivir medicines 60, globes 2,000, high flow nasal canola 30, oxygen cylinder 30, pulse oximetre 20, oxygen concentrator 10, and other items.

Earlier, a virtual meeting was held on April 18. It stressed well-coordination between the Health Department and the civil administration.

It was attended by Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Md. Tofajjal Hossain Mia, who is also assigned for Covid-19 prevention in the district, as chief guest.

CS submitted a list of demand for the medical equipment on 20 April to the CMSD (Central medicine store and disseverment) in Dhaka.

The medical equipment will be used in Pirojpur District Hospital and in other six upazila health complexes.





