Relief materials distributed in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 21: Rlief mateirals have been distributed among 60 day-labourers and 50 transport workers in the district on Tuesday.

The district administration organised the programme at Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Stadium in the town.

Each of the workers received 5kg rice, 2kg potatoes, 1kg pulse, 2 litre oil, 1kg salt and a sweet pumpkin at that time.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam, Superintend of Police Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Additional DC (General) Md Golam Mostafa, Additional DC (Education & ICT) Farida Yesmin, Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mashud, Assistant Commissioner Mahamudul Hasan and Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, among others, were also present during the distribution.



