11 people arrested in four districts

Eleven people were arrested on different charges in four districts- Bogura, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar and Munshiganj, on Monday and Tuesday.

BOGURA: Police in separate drives detained seven people in Nandigram Upazila of the district early Tuesday on different charges.

Of the detainees, two are accused in different cases while five drug addicts.

The law-enforcers also recovered a huge amount of drugs during the drives.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Kamrul Islam said the detainees were produced before a court after filing of cases.

In another drive, Police arrested a young man for allegedly raping a schoolgirl in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Yusuf Ali, 25, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Deoli Union in the upazila.

Earlier, the victim's father filed a case against him with Shibganj PS at noon.

According to the case statement, Yusuf Ali developed a love affair with the victim, a seventh grader at Deoli Begum Zohura Girls' High School, some days back.

However, Yusuf raped the girl on April 6 with a false promise of marriage.

Later, Yusuf denied marrying her as she told him to do.

The girl, later, informed the matter to her family members.

Shibganj PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.

KISHOREGANJ: In a raid, police arrested one woman with 4 kg hemp from Bhairab Bazar area in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Arrestee Sajeda, 35, is wife of Mintu Mia of Rajapur Village in Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

Bhairab Model PS Sub-Inspector Shamol Mia said, police members raided in Bhairab Bazar Jam-e-Mosque road area of the upazila and arrested her with the drugs.

Under Narcotics Control Acts, a case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

MOULVIBAZAR: Police have detained a factory owner along with a huge number of fake Indian products during a drive in the district's Sreemangal Upazila.

The detained man is identified as Habibur Rahman, 24, son of late Asadullah of Gazipur.

A team of the law-enforcers conducted the drive at a factory on Bhanugach Road at 9pm on Tuesday after getting a secret information.

They seized different types of fake products worth over Taka one lakh and detained Habibur from the scene.

Sreemangal PS OC Noyan Karkun said, "We detained owner Habibur for interrogation.

MUNSHIGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man with 1,000 miligrams of heroin from Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The arrested person is Md Jahir Mistri, 57, son of late Jalil Mistri, a resident of Balashur Village in the upazila.

RAB-11 Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Abu Saleh said, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kabutar Khola area of the upazila at around 12:15pm and arrested Jahir with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sreenagar Police Station in this connection, the official added.







