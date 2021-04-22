|
Truck driver killed in Bagerhat road mishap
BAGERHAT, Apr 21: A truck driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Md Amirul Islam, 40, son of Md Rois Uddin, a resident of Sanghat Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Fakirhat Police Station SM Raihan said two goods-laden truck were collided head-on in Palerhat area on the Dhaka-Mongla Highway at noon, which left Amirul dead on the spot.
Two people were also injured in the incident.
The injured are Md Siraj, driver of another truck and a resident of Fultala area in Khulna, and his son Asib.
They were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, the SI added.