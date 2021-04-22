

Kindergarten teachers at Patnitala leading a sub-human life

According to field sources, teachers of the kindergartens in the upazila are in serious financial crisis, and they are leading a sub-human life; many of them have shifted to hard-labour work for survival.

Operators of kindergatens said, confidence of guairdians and students has increased about their class and exam system.

The kindergarten schools become competitive to primary and seconbdary schools in terms of quality.

Acording to them, amid the corona situation, 69 kindergartens have been remaining closed in the upazila since March 17 in 2020.

About 1,100 teachers and staffs of these schools have turned completely workless; most of them are passing days in hardship with their families; and many have changed teaching profession for survival.

In a field investigation, it was learnt, these kindergartens normally run on student's monthly pay, session fee, exam fee, and coaching fee; but for the last 13 months since March 17 (2020), these charges are remained suspended.

Kindergarten teachers get salary of Tk 3,000 to 7,000 each per month. This is a very inadequate amount for a teacher and his family to survive. So as additional survival source, it was the coaching fee for them.

Mainly newly educated youths got engaged in kindergarten teaching profession. To get chance, many of them made donation in these institutions.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, coaching cenytres are also remining closed along with schools.

President of Kindergartens' Association in Naogaon and Principal of Nazipur Malancha Kindergarten Md Ashraful Islam said, for survival many are doing job of guard, sale's man, or day-earner; many teachers are hungriliy looking for works.

When survival means of people of different professions have been provided with financial assistnce, the logical demand of the kindergarten tteachers was not heed, he mentioned.

Because of their professional ground, kindergarten teachers can neither beg nor maintain their life, he mentioned.

Expressing deep concern, this teachers' leader said, it is uncertain whether these kindergartens will be able to turn around with getting back teachers, students and employees after a long time of closing.

He strongly demanded living incentives for teachers and employees of kindergartens.

UNO Md Liton Sarkar said, the matter of financial crisis of kindergarten's teachers and staffs is under consideration. But it could not be possible to do anything officially about it, he added.

He gave assurance that a decision will be taken in this connection after talking with public representatives.







