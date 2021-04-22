Man killed over land dispute at Saltha

SALTHA, FARIDPUR, Apr 21: A man was reportedly killed over land dispute in Saltha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Oliar was the son of late Adam Sheikh, a resident of Uzirpur village in Jodunandi union under the upazila.

Local UP Chairman Khayer Munsi said Kurban Molla and Ishak Sheikh was at loggerheads over a piece of land.

Oliar was cultivating aubergine in that land after taking lease for Tk 4,000.

Miscreants hacked Oliar in Sadhuhati around 9 pm over that land dispute, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Saltha Police Station inspector Subrata Goldar confirmed the matter.





