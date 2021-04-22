Video
Five found dead in 5 district

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

At least five people including three women were found dead in five districts- Madaripur, Noakhali, Bandarban, Bogura and Tangail, in three days.
MADARIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Sheikhpur Village under Banshkandi Union in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Sathi Begum, 30, was daughter of Wasim Uddin Kabiraj of Dakshin Banshkandi Village.
Anwar Hossain, brother of the deceased, alleged, Sathi Begum's husband Mamun Chowkidar informed him over mobile in the morning that his sister, a mother of two sons and a daughter, committed suicide by hanging.
He further alleged, he would often torture Sathi Begum for dowry; later on, he killed her and hung her body from the roof of house for not getting the dowry money. Her husband is absconding.
Officer-in-Charge (OC-Investigation) of Shibchar Police Station (PS) Amir Hossain Serniabat said, police suspected that it might be hanged after killing.
The body has been sent to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy report. The real cause of death will be known after receiving the autopsy report, OC further said.
 A case has been lodged with the PS in this connection, he added.
NOAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of an expatriate's wife in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Bibi Jahura was the wife of Nur Uddin, a resident of Char Kazi Mokhles Village under the upazila.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue, said Char Jabbar PS OC Ziaul Haque.
Police suspect that she might have committed suicide by hanging herself.
The reason behind the death will be known once the autopsy is done, he added.
However, the deceased's father Serajul Haque alleged that her daughter was murdered by in-laws.
He said in-laws used to torture her with false allegation. Besides, Nur's brother would often give her unethical proposal.
BANDARBAN: Police early Wednesday recovered the body of a young man a month after killing from Lama Upazila of the district.
Deceased Hafez Md waliullah Swadhin,25, son of Mobarak Hossain of Debidwar upazila of Cumilla, went to visit Bandarban with his friends a month ago.
Police, however, arrested two persons in connection with the murder.
The victim's elder brother Md Shahin filed a GD with Cumilla's Burichang police station after his brother went missing.
Police after tracking the mobile phones of the accused detained Fayez Ahmed,38, and Ariful Islam,17, from Betjhiri area in Lama upazila on Tuesday.
Acting on their information, the law-enforcers recovered the body of Swadhin from underneath the ground in a jungle in Ruposipara Union around 2am on Wednesday.
Lama Police OC Mizanur Rahman said Swadhin came to visit Bandarban with his two friends on March 22.
The accused had demanded ransom from Swadhn's family. But, failing to get money, they killed Swadhin on March 25 and buried the body in a jungle.
BOGURA: Police recovered dead body of an unidentified youth, about 28, from Santahar Rail Station area in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 11pm.
Police cold not know his identity immediately.
Locals said, they saw the body lying beside the mosque near platform No. 4 on Tuesday night.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue in Naogaon.
Santahar Railway PS OC Manzer Ali confirmed the matter.
An unnatural death case has been lodged with the PS in this connection, OC added.
TANGAIL: Police recovered the hanging body of an expatriate's wife in  Mirzapur Upazila  of the  district on Monday evening.
Deceased Sadia Akter Setu was the wife of South Africa expatriate Wajed Mia, a resident of Pekua village under the upazila.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue, said Mirzapur PS OC Mohammad Rizaul Haque.
Police suspect that she might have committed suicide by hanging herself.
However, the deceased's father Selim Mia alleged that her daughter was murdered by in-laws.
He said in-laws used to torture her for dowry money. Besides, Wajed's brother-in-law (sister's husband) would often give her unethical proposal.
Selim Mia said his daughter might have been killed after rape.


