1,59,281 get second dose of corona vaccine in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Apr 21: A total of 1,59,281 people received second doses of coronavirus vaccine in eight districts of the division in the last nine days since April 8.

Of them, 16,042 people including 6,629 women took the second dose of the vaccine on Monday, said Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder,

He also said 2,358 people including 1,353 women received vaccine in Rajshahi City and 596 people including 197 women in Rajshahi District. Apart from this, 690 people including 228 women in Chapainawabganj, 1,346 including 487 women in Natore and 2,884 including 1,075 women in Naogaon have been inoculated.

Besides, a total of 2,109 people including 785 women got the vaccine in Pabna, 1,952 including 787 women in Sirajganj, 3,228 including 1,399 women in Bogura and 879 including 319 women in Joypurhat received the vaccine on Monday, he added.

On the other hand, a total of 6,44,660 people have been vaccinated with the first dose in all eight districts of the division till Monday since the countrywide vaccination programme began on February 7.







