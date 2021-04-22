Covid-19: 3 die, 43 infected in Bogura

BOGURA, Apr 31: Three people died from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday in the district.

Meanwhile, 43 more people tested positive for Covid-19 after testing 309 samples in the district. The three Covid patients died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed.

A total of 281 people have, so far, died from the deadly virus in the district, he said.

In the past 24 hours, some 43 patients recovered from the virus infection, taking the total number to 10,186.







