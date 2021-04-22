Video
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
Dacope dwellers suffer for drinking water crisis

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Jahidur Rahman Sohag

The photo shows people collecting drinking water from River's Water ATM Booth in front of Chalna Municipality office in Dacope Upazila after paying 40 cent per litre. photo: observer

DACOPE, KHULNA, Apr 21: Two lakh people are in acute drinking water crisis in Dacope Upazila of the district.
According to field sources, the water crisis in the upazila began from the beginning of the dry season. After drinking canal or ditch water, many locals are becoming affected by diarrhoea.
Dacope Upazila is surrounded by three islands along the Sundarban; rivers around the upazila remain salty,  and, during the drought time, drinking water crisis is created.    
This drought season, serious drinking water crisis has been created in one municipality and nine unions of the upazila.
At present, 36,597 families of about two lakh members are in crying need of water; even in tea stall, restaurant, and sweetshop, water shortage is affecting customers and businesses.   
Irrigation in watermelon fields is hampered; in some areas, growing plants are drying up. Most of the deep tube-wells in the upazila are in disorder; in some places, salty water, excessive iron water, and arsenic contaminated water come from tube-wells. There is also no rain water collecting plant in the locality. That is why, people are drinking pond water after filtering.
But due to water scarcity in ponds, almost all the PSFs (Pond Sand Filter) remain disorder. Some local rich people are bringing drinking water from different areas including Khulna. Middle-income and lower-income people are drinking impure pond water in solid form. As a result, various water-borne diseases including diarrhoea are spreading across.  
According to sources at the upazila public health and engineering department, there are 1,847 rain water harvesting tanks,  545 PSFs (400 not in order), 689 tube-wells(500 not in order for salinity), one water treatment plant, and 20 ponds in the upazila. Besides, 10 project plants are in disorder. There have 62 ponds belonging to Zila Parishad.
Few water tanks and treatment plants were installed by different NGOs. But these are very inadequate to meet the demand.  
Antara Sardar Tuli, Bithika Sardar and many others at Gunari Kali Bari area said, they are collecting drinking water from a pond, about 2 to 2.50 kilometres away; and others who are solvent and have adequate monetary capacity are buying drinking water.  
Like them, many poor people are drinking impure pond water, they informed.
Hotel Proprietor Samaresh Ray at Chalna Bazar Lauch Station area said, "We can't give pure water to customers due to dearth of water."
Pond water is not drinkable, and the pond water is used in washing plate, he mentioned.
Per litre pure drinking water is being purchased for customers, he added.    
 Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Mozammel Haq Nizami said, "Mainly diarrhoea is caused due to dearth of pure drinking water."
 He further said, in last two months, 109 serious diarrhoea patients received treatment in the hospital; besides, several hundreds of patients were undergone treatment in the outdoor.
  Chalna Poura-Mayor Sanat Kumar Biswas said, a project has already been run to address drinking  water crisis; it will take several months to finish the project work.
He further said, after completion of the project work, drinking water crisis in the municipal area will be solved.   
Upazila Public Health Engineer Jayanta Mallik said, already 300 water tanks have been allocated under the GCA project; these will be given to 300 families.


