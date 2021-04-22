Netanyahu calls for direct prime minister vote

JERUSALEM, Apr 21: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Tuesday for direct polls to choose Israel's next leader, as he struggles to form a coalition following four general elections in less than two years.

"We need a rapid referendum to get out of the political deadlock," Netanyahu told reporters. "Let the public decide who will be the next prime minister."

Netanyahu's rightwing Likud won 30 seats in elections held in March, making his party the largest in Israel's 120-seat parliament.

He has support from ultra-Orthodox parties and an alliance of hardline nationalist factions, but has not been able to cobble together a 61-seat majority.

Challengers to Netanyahu, including Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party, are waiting in the wings to form a government to replace Israel's longest-serving leader, who has been in office for 12 consecutive years. -AFP