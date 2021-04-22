Video
Syria stripped of rights at chemical weapons watchdog

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

THE HAGUE, Apr 21: The global chemical weapons watchdog agreed Wednesday to strip Syria of its voting rights in an unprecedented punishment after a probe blamed Damascus for poison gas attacks.
Syria will also be banned from holding any offices at the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) over its repeated use of toxic arms against civilians.
A two-thirds majority of the OPCW's member states voted in favour of the sanctions, the first time they have been meted out to any country in the agency's quarter-century history.
The measures are in response to an OPCW investigation last year that found the Syrian air force had used the nerve agent sarin and chlorine gas in three attacks on the village of Lataminah in 2017.    -AFP


