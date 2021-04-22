Queen Elizabeth turns 95, days after husband’s funeral

LONDON, Apr 21: Queen Elizabeth II turned 95 on Wednesday, just days after burying her late husband Prince Philip, in what will be her first birthday without him in more than seven decades.

The birthday falls during a two-week period of royal mourning following the April 9 death of the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, who was interred Saturday in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Queen, seen at the funeral for the first time since his death, cut a solitary figure due to coronavirus restrictions, sitting alone in mourning black, with a white-trimmed, black face mask.

Close family, also masked, were forced to sit socially distanced in the historic 15th-century Gothic chapel during the 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests. -AFP





