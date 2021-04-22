South Korea dismisses comfort women case

SEOUL, Apr 21: A South Korean court on Wednesday dismissed a case brought by a handful of World War II sex slaves and their families against the Japanese government, saying Tokyo enjoyed "sovereign immunity" over the issue.

The ruling comes after the same court in January ordered Tokyo to compensate a dozen women forced to serve Japanese troops -- euphemistically labelled "comfort women" -- marking the first civilian legal victory against Tokyo in South Korea.

One plaintiff pledged to fight Wednesday's different verdict, which an analyst said would be a "plus" for improving ties between South Korea and Japan, whose disputes have spread to affect trade and security in recent years. The comfort women question and other issues stemming from Japan's 20th-century colonial rule over Korea has bedevilled their relations, despite a 1965 treaty which declared claims between them and their nationals had been settled.

Tokyo and Seoul are both major US allies, democracies and market economies, but their rift -- which has worsened significantly in recent years -- presents US President Joe Biden with a foreign policy headache as he seeks to build a common front on China and nuclear-armed North Korea. The decision was in keeping with previous diplomatic agreements between Seoul and Tokyo and to ensure any additional negotiations were carried out smoothly, it added. -AFP







