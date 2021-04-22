Video
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
Australia cancels BRI deal with China

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, Apr 21: Australia on Wednesday announced it would revoke a state government's deal to join China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying it was inconsistent with the nation's foreign policy.
Canberra last year introduced new laws widely seen as targeting China that allow it to scrap any agreements between state authorities and foreign countries deemed to threaten the national interest.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Wednesday the federal government would override the Victorian state government's decision to sign up to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) -- a vast network of investments that critics say is cover for Beijing creating geopolitical and financial leverage. Payne said two documents signed in 2018 and 2019 respectively -- a memorandum of understanding and framework agreement -- were among four she would tear up under the new powers.
"I consider these four arrangements to be inconsistent with Australia's foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations," she said in a statement.
The announcement comes at a time of deteriorating relations between Beijing and Canberra, with the two governments at loggerheads over trade and competing for influence in the Pacific. Australia has already infuriated China by calling for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and its latest move is likely to further inflame tensions.    -AFP


