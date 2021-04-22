Video
‘A giant step forward toward justice’

White ex-policeman convicted of Floyd’s murder

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

MINNEAPOLIS, Apr 21: Sacked police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter Tuesday in the death of African-American George Floyd in a case that roiled the United States for almost a year, laying bare deep racial            divisions.
Chauvin, 45, could be handed decades behind bars for Floyd's May 25, 2020 killing, which sparked protests against racial injustice around the world and is being seen as a landmark test of police accountability.
Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump hailed the verdict as a landmark victory for civil rights that could be a springboard to legislation to reform police forces in their dealings with minorities.  "Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd's family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement," Crump tweeted. "Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!"
Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison on the most serious of three charges he faced -- second-degree murder. He was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man lay handcuffed facedown in the street complaining he "can't breathe."
People react after the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 20. photo : AFP

US President Joe Biden called systemic racism a "stain on our nation's soul" in a televised address to the nation Tuesday. He and Vice President Kamala Harris in remarks called the conviction a step forward toward a more just America, but emphasized that more must be done. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges - second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.
"A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice," Harris said, speaking first. "This verdict brings us a step closer and the fact is, we still have work to do. We still must reform the system."
Harris said injustice isn't just a "people of color problem," but a problem for "every American." She urged Congress to pass legislation reforming policing in America, specifically, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Biden echoed Harris' remarks.
"Today's verdict is a step forward," the president said. "Nothing can ever bring their brother, their father back. But this can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America."
The president said a guilty verdict is "much too rare" in cases like this, and this particular guilty verdict required a convergence of factors - video footage from a 17-year-old girl, the shock of a nation, "a murder that lasted almost 10 minutes in broad daylight."
"We can't stop here," Mr. Biden said, insisting that more must be done to ensure a similar tragedy won't occur again, and urging the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act so he can sign it into law. The president also urged protesters to remain peaceful as cities across the nation prepared for        violence.    -AFP, REUTERS


