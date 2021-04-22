Plans for closed Super League format are 'not sport'; Guardiola

LONDON, APRIL 21: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has criticised the closed format of a proposed breakaway European Super League, saying it is "not sport" if success is guaranteed.

City are one of 12 clubs to have signed up to the proposal, alongside Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The Super League would guarantee a spot for up to 15 founding members every year, removing the uncertainty of qualification and the accompanying risks to revenue.

"It's not a sport when the relation between effort and reward doesn't exist," Guardiola said on Tuesday. "It's not a sport when success is already guaranteed, it's not a sport if it doesn't matter if you lose.

"It's not fair when one team fight, fight, fight, arrive at the top and after cannot qualify because the success is already guaranteed just for a few clubs.

"People say five clubs can go up and play this competition, but what happens if these 15 don't play a good season and will be there. This is not a sport." -AFP







