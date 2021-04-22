BFF announce full lists of competitions, DMFLC committee

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) today announced full lists of Dhaka Metropolis Football League committee (DMFLC) and competitions committee, said a BFF press release on Wednesday.

BFF vice president Imrul Hasan has been made chairman of the thirteen-member of DMFLC and Saleh Jaman Selim made co-chairman while Ismat Jamil Akondo Lavlu, Anamul Haque Abul and Meer Nizam Uddin Ahmed have been made their deputy chairman.

The members of the Dhaka Metropolis Football League committee are Maruf Ahmed Monsur, Nazrul Islam, Rahat Ahmed Piru, Syed Saiful Rahman Tutul, Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Ahad Bappi, Jahangir Alom Prodhan and Abdul Mannan.

Meanwhile, the BFF also announced the competitions committee today making it's member Harunur Rashid as chairman of the twelve-member committee.

The members of the competitions committee are Arif Hossain Moon, Tipu Sultan, Saiful Islam, Shabuddin Shamim, Mazharul Islam Tuhin, Arif Hossain Choton, Shakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan Shaheen, Yousuf Bin Jalil, Shamsudozza Khan Tuhin, Saidur Rahman Manik and Hedayet Uddin. -BSS









