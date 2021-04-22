Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC bans Qadeer for five years over graft

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

DUBAI, APRIL 21: United Arab Emirates cricket star Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting six counts of corruption back in 2019, the ICC said Wednesday.
Right-arm pace bowler Qadeer was charged with corruption by the International Cricket Council along with captain Mohammed Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar in October 2019.
A fourth individual, Mehardeep Chhayakar, was charged for refusing to cooperate with the ICC.
Qadeer was charged with breaches of the ICC's code relating principally to the series against Zimbabwe in April 2019 and the Netherlands in August the same year.
The charges also related to passing insider information to Chhayakar in the knowledge that "the information might be used for betting purposes".
"(Qadeer's) period of ineligibility has been backdated to 16 October 2019, when he was provisionally suspended," the ICC said in a statement announcing the ban.
"He has accepted he did wrong and requested an agreed sanction in place of a Tribunal.
"His five-year period of ineligibility is a reflection of the seriousness of his breaches and the number of charges. He has accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret for those he has let down."
The ICC also announced that Chhayakar, who played domestic cricket in the emirate of Ajman, was being charged with six counts of breaching its anti-corruption code.
"The ICC laid the charges on its own behalf as well as on behalf of Cricket Canada," the
statement said.
"Chhayakar has 14 days from April 15, 2021 to respond to the charges."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea back in top four
Plans for closed Super League format are 'not sport'; Guardiola
Super League in ruins as all six English clubs pull out
BFF announce full lists of competitions, DMFLC committee
ICC bans Qadeer for five years over graft
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Emergency meeting to be held today to finalize BPL issues
No matches against First Class English Counties


Latest News
US adds 116 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft