No matches against First Class English Counties

Sri Lanka's proposed tour of England Sri Lankan cricket team, which is scheduled to travel to England in the month of June-July will not be playing any matches against countries, it is learnt here.

Sri Lanka will be playing three T-20Is and three ODIs' on this tour.

As planned earlier, the team was to play two practice games against Kent and Sussex on June 18 and June 20 respectively.

However, according to the sources, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in consultation with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, has agreed to cancel their scheduled men's tour matches against first-class counties.

Sri Lanka's men's teams will instead play intra-squad matches to allow them suitable preparation for their international matches on this tour.

This decision has been taken to allow the ECB to focus on delivering the safest possible environment in the current coronavirus pandemic for the international matches scheduled to take place during the period. The Sri Lankan team will play the first two T-20Is at Cardiff on June 23 & June 24, and the third T-20I at Southampton on June 26.

Both teams will play the longer format of the Limited Over matches on June 29, July 1 and July 4 at Chester-le Street, London and Bristol.



