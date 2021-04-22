Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka\'s proposed tour of England

No matches against First Class English Counties

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's proposed tour of England Sri Lankan cricket team, which is scheduled to travel to England in the month of June-July will not be playing any matches against countries, it is learnt here.
Sri Lanka will be playing three T-20Is and three ODIs' on this tour.
As planned earlier, the team was to play two practice games against Kent and Sussex on June 18 and June 20 respectively.
However, according to the sources, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in consultation with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, has agreed to cancel their scheduled men's tour matches against first-class counties.
Sri Lanka's men's teams will instead play intra-squad matches to allow them suitable preparation for their international matches on this tour.
This decision has been taken to allow the ECB to focus on delivering the safest possible environment in the current coronavirus pandemic for the international matches scheduled to take place during the period. The Sri Lankan team will play the first two T-20Is at Cardiff on June 23 & June 24, and the third T-20I at Southampton on June 26.
Both teams will play the longer format of the Limited Over matches on June 29, July 1 and July 4 at Chester-le Street, London and Bristol.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea back in top four
Plans for closed Super League format are 'not sport'; Guardiola
Super League in ruins as all six English clubs pull out
BFF announce full lists of competitions, DMFLC committee
ICC bans Qadeer for five years over graft
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Emergency meeting to be held today to finalize BPL issues
No matches against First Class English Counties


Latest News
US adds 116 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft