Losing Tamim's wicket in Nervous Nineties  hurts, says his brother

Former Bangladeshi cricketer Nafees Iqbal was not disappointed but hurt when his younger brother Tamim Iqbal missed the Test century by ten runs against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

"On the first day of the Test when Tamim was well set and playing well, especially after losing his opening partner (Saif Hassan) cheaply, it was sad to see Tamim losing his wicket (c Thirimanne b MVT Fernando)", Nafees, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Bangladesh, said.

Incidentally, the Sri Lankan captain and birthday boy Dimuth Karunratne did not set an aggressive field when Tamim was on 90. Thirimanne was the lone fielder at the slip.

It is the second time Tamim has lost his wicket in Nervous Nineties. Eight years ago in the Test against New Zealand (Dhaka) he was caught by Williamson in the bowling Wagner when on 95. "I am not disappointed because nobody makes the mistakes willingly but he was batting really well, playing all shots and he has missed the opportunity of scoring the hundred".

"Whole planet will feel bad when Tamim, working so hard in this format of the game, misses the milestone. Any batsman in Test cricket, and when playing away and misses the century by only ten runs will feel bad about it but he should realize that there will always be an opportunity to score hundred and the game has seen the legendary cricketers missing the ton in this fashion".









