Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:59 AM
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021

Tigers toward skyscraper after 1st day out

Shanto hits maiden Test ton

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (R) and teammate Mominul Haque (L) take a run during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Wednesday. photo: AFP

Riding on Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque's dominant batting, Bangladesh are going towards a mammoth 1st innings total. Visitors piled up 302 runs losing two wickets on Wednesday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy at the end of the game of Day-1 of the 1st of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the Pallekele grassy wicket to avoid 4th innings batting and paid early. Opener Saif Hasan went for a duck in the very 2nd over of the day.
Tamim Iqbal, pairing with Nazmul Hossain Shanto then took the steering and started to dominate over home bowlers. The southpaw duo stayed unbeaten till lunch and piled up 98 runs together from the 1st session of the day.
The crucial 144-run 2nd wicket partnership came to an end after Tamim's departure, who completed his 29th Test fifty before getting out. The opener missed his 10th Test tone for 10 runs.
In addition, Tamim touched another milestone. He suppressed Mushfiqur Rahim to become leading Test run getter for Bangladesh with 4598 runs next to his name. Mushi breathing on Tamim's shoulder with 4537 Test runs, who is yet to bat in this match.
Shanto in the contrary had completed his maiden Test hundred from 235 facings. He remained unbeaten scoring 126 runs off 288 balls. His well crafted innings is articulated with solitary over the top shot backed by 14 boundaries. He was dropped behind the wickets when he was living with 28 runs. Shanto's previous highest was 71 against Zimbabwe.
Skipper Mominul Haque also stayed not out with his 14th Test fifty. The Bradman of Bangladesh will resume batting today from overnight's 64 runs. Mominul, Shanto pair remained undivided adding 150 runs in the 3rd wicket partnership.
Visitors however, lost one wicket in each of the morning and post-lunch session to post 106 and 94 runs respectively. They had been more impressive in the 3rd session of the day. Tigers mounted up 102 runs from that wicketless session.
This is for the 1st time in the history of Bangladesh cricket that they batted all 90 overs of a day in a Test match losing less than three wickets.
Vishwa Fernando is the only successful Lankan bowler, who claimed both the Bangladesh wickets.


