Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

April 21: Emirates is generating enough cash to operate but may need to raise more cash if air travel demand does not pick up in the next six months, its president said on Wednesday.
Air travel remains at low levels globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many planes grounded or flying near-empty.
"We are good for another six, seven or eight months in terms of cash. We have sufficient cash coming in to be able to keep the day to day operations at a neutral basis," Tim Clark told the online World Aviation Festival.
"But like everybody else, if in six months global demand is where it is today then we are all going to face difficulties. Not just Emirates."
The Dubai state carrier, which reported a loss of $3.4 billion in the first half of the year, has resumed flights with all 151 of its Boeing (BA.N) 777 jets, which are mainly carrying cargo.
The airline is currently carrying around 20,000 to 30,000 passengers a day, Clark said without providing a pre-pandemic comparative figure.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK inflation edges up as Covid price hit begins to ease
Etihad begins IATA Covid passport trial on flights to N America
Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up
Reazul Karim gets 3-year extension as Premier Bank MD
European shares rebound on strong earnings
StanChart BD appoints Corridor Banker for China
Community Bank holds its second AGM
UK consumer price inflation quickens in March


Latest News
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Serum won't export Covid vaccine till July
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft