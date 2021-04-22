Reazul Karim gets 3-year extension as Premier Bank MD



M. Reazul Karim has been reappointed as Managing Director (MD) and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited for the next three years term. He has been in this position since 23rd April, 2018, says a press release.Karim started his banking career with National Bank Limited in 1984. Afterwards, he served Prime Bank Limited and prior to joining The Premier Bank Limited he was Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank Limited.In his 36 years professional career Mr. Karim served at different capacities and roles in National Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited and The Premier Bank Limited.M. Reazul Karim has got exposure in branch banking and he also held the key positions like CFO, CRO, CBO of Prime Bank Limited in his 17 years career in that bank.Karim completed his post-graduation from University of Dhaka with Honours in accounting. He is also a fellow Cost and Management Accountant (FCMA) from the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh.