StanChart BD appoints Corridor Banker for China



Samuel Liew

The move will further strengthen the leading China Trade and Investment desk in Bangladesh which is a key strategic focus for the Bank, says a press release.

Samuel joined Standard Chartered Malaysia as an International Graduate (the banks fast track management trainee programme) in 2011 he went on to serve as Chinese Relationship Manager for almost 8 years in Ghana before joining Standard Chartered Bangladesh in his current role recently.

He completed his Bachelor in Laws from the University of London, and his Corporate Master's in Business Administration from University of Malaysia, Sarawak.

"Facilitating trade and investment and the flow of ideas across the vital China-Bangladesh corridor, which accounts for the largest share of Bangladesh's international trade and one of the largest sources of FDI, will continue to be an important driver of our nation's growth journey.

" I am delighted to welcome Samuel to the team, who with his unique insights and experience, will play an important role in delivering the unmatched strength of our network, deep stakeholder relationships, and market understanding to our China corridor clients," the press release quoted Standard Chartered Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy as saying on the appointment.

With over 115 year of uninterrupted presence in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage.

Itself among the largest foreign investors in Bangladesh, the Bank plays a leading role in attracting and facilitating foreign investment in the country.

Among many landmark transactions in recent years, the Bank has acted as the Exclusive Financial Advisor to the single largest foreign private investment into Bangladesh, a transaction that was also the single largest consumer sector acquisition in Bangladesh to date.

In 2018, the Bank facilitated the first ever equity participation of any foreign stock exchanges in Dhaka Stock Exchange. The Bank also actively promotes Bangladesh as an investment destination through its flagship "Bangladesh Investment Summit" events.





















Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh has recently announced the appointment of Samuel Liew as Corridor Banker for China Corridor Business for Standard Chartered Bangladesh.The move will further strengthen the leading China Trade and Investment desk in Bangladesh which is a key strategic focus for the Bank, says a press release.Samuel joined Standard Chartered Malaysia as an International Graduate (the banks fast track management trainee programme) in 2011 he went on to serve as Chinese Relationship Manager for almost 8 years in Ghana before joining Standard Chartered Bangladesh in his current role recently.He completed his Bachelor in Laws from the University of London, and his Corporate Master's in Business Administration from University of Malaysia, Sarawak."Facilitating trade and investment and the flow of ideas across the vital China-Bangladesh corridor, which accounts for the largest share of Bangladesh's international trade and one of the largest sources of FDI, will continue to be an important driver of our nation's growth journey." I am delighted to welcome Samuel to the team, who with his unique insights and experience, will play an important role in delivering the unmatched strength of our network, deep stakeholder relationships, and market understanding to our China corridor clients," the press release quoted Standard Chartered Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy as saying on the appointment.With over 115 year of uninterrupted presence in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage.Itself among the largest foreign investors in Bangladesh, the Bank plays a leading role in attracting and facilitating foreign investment in the country.Among many landmark transactions in recent years, the Bank has acted as the Exclusive Financial Advisor to the single largest foreign private investment into Bangladesh, a transaction that was also the single largest consumer sector acquisition in Bangladesh to date.In 2018, the Bank facilitated the first ever equity participation of any foreign stock exchanges in Dhaka Stock Exchange. The Bank also actively promotes Bangladesh as an investment destination through its flagship "Bangladesh Investment Summit" events.