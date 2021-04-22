Community Bank holds its second AGM



Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Chairman Dr. Benazir Ahmed, who is also the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, presiding over the 2nd AGM of the bank at the Police Headquarters, Dhaka through video conferencing, on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Chairman Dr. Benazir Ahmed, who is also the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), Additional IG (Administration & Operations) Bangladesh Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM, PPM, DG, RAB (Additional IG) , Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, DIG (HR), Bangladesh Police, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), DIG-Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police, Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police, Md. Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, AIG (Welfare Trust), Bangladesh Police, Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

In the AGM, annual report, audited reports and accounts of the Bank for the year ended 2020 were approved and important decisions were taken regarding annual general meeting of the Bank.

Dr. Benazir Ahmed conveyed his sincere gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister for her kind favour and wholehearted support during the inception of Community Bank.

Commenting of the event, Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar) said "Community Bank is a bank for people from all walks of life, not only for the members of Bangladesh Police." He instructs the bankers to ensure ease of banking for customers by offering innovative banking solutions and diversified service delivery channels.





















