Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:58 AM
Chinese shoemaker brings jobs, better life to BD villagers

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Workers making shoes at the factory of Panda Shoes Industries Ltd. in Gazipur on the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Xinhua

Thousands of households in the Gazipur District on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka have become better off after a Chinese-invested shoemaking factory opened there in 2012.
Panda Shoes Industries Ltd. has not only brought investment and development opportunities to the Gazipur District, but also provided jobs at villagers' doorsteps.
Moreover, its shoe production has laid a special focus on the local market. That means it makes shoes for the Bangladeshi people to wear.
The factory now has the production capacity to make millions of pairs of shoes with a variety of designs. It employs people mostly from Gazipur, which has turned into a growth center from an isolated rural hinterland thanks to the shoemaking factory.
The Chinese business people have also built infrastructure facilities in the area, in addition to the shoe factory. This has contributed immensely to the transformation of local landscape, for example in the Mazukhan village.
Mosammat Mina Akhter, who has worked for about four years in the Panda factory located in the Mazukhan village, said the local residents now enjoy many kinds of facilities that have emerged after the opening of the factory.
"Since we are locals here, we have seen that before I took the job, we did not have any kind of infrastructure like paved roads and shops," she said.
Opening of the factory has helped develop this entire area, she added.
Besides locals, she said there are also people from different districts of the South Asian country working in the factory.
"They are living here and we, the local landlords, benefit from this because we're renting out our houses to them. We've immensely benefited from the establishment of the factory here," she added.
Akhter expressed hope that the factory and its surrounding areas will be developed further in the future.
Factory staff Dalia Khatun, who comes from Khulna district, some 180 km southwest of Dhaka, said her income has supported herself, her husband and several children leading a better life.
"I work here and I'm fine in all aspects, especially financially," she said. "From this company we get all kinds of benefits."
Ataur Rahman said doing business with Panda Shoes brings good fortune for him.
"Earlier I was a service holder. For the last seven years I have been doing business with Panda," he said. "I've earned profit doing this business."
He said he has been doing both wholesale and retail businesses of Panda products in Gazipur.
Cai Chunlei, general manager of the Panda factory, said about 11 years ago they came to Bangladesh to make shoes.
"We started as a small factory with less than 100 people, and now we've more than 2,000 Bangladeshi staff," said Cai, who is also vice president of the Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh.
Panda's business will continue to expand to meet the local market demands so that Panda shoes will reach every corner of the country, he added.    -Xinhua


