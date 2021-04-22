Video
Fed will limit any overshoot of inflation target: Powell

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

April 21: The US economy is going to temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as the recovery strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any overshoot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Senator Rick Scott.
"We do not seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2 percent, nor do we seek inflation above 2 percent for a prolonged period," Powell said in a five-page response to a March 24 letter in which the Florida Republican raised concerns about rising inflation and the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program.
Those modifiers - "substantially" exceeding 2% inflation or above that level for a "prolonged" period - help to more sharply define the upper bounds of the Fed's comfort zone as prices rise.
"I would emphasize, though, that we are fully committed to both legs of our dual mandate - maximum employment and stable prices," Powell said.
The Fed slashed its benchmark overnight interest rate to near zero last March after the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, and has promised to leave borrowing costs unchanged until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time.
The central bank is also buying $120 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month to keep interest rates at a level that supports hiring and spending, and has promised to keep doing so until it sees "substantial further progress" toward full employment and the 2% flexible inflation target.
Most Fed policymakers don't expect to reach those targets for another couple of years.
"Our future policy actions will be based on actual progress toward our objectives," Powell told Scott, underscoring a point the Fed chief has made frequently in recent months - that the central bank won't raise rates based on forecasts, as it did six years ago. Many analysts now view the 2015 rate-hike push as a policy error that unnecessarily put the brakes on the recovery from the financial crisis less than a decade earlier.
"If progress towards our employment and inflation objectives slows, we will maintain a highly accommodative stance for longer," Powell wrote in the letter. "Conversely, if progress turns out to be more rapid, adjustments to the stance of policy would likely occur sooner."
Scott, while not on the Senate Banking Committee that directly oversees the Fed, has been a vocal critic of Powell. The senator, seen as a possible contender for the White House in 2024, has warned that the Fed's low interest rates and bond-buying program will force prices higher, hurting families and businesses.
"The data is clear that inflation is rising, and Chair Powell continues to ignore this growing problem," Scott's office told Reuters in an email that provided Powell's letter. "Senator Scott remains concerned about the impact inflation will have on low and fixed-income American families, like his growing up. He is calling on Chair Powell to wake up to this threat, lay out a clear plan to address rising inflation and protect American families."    -Reuters


