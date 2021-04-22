Ericsson boosts profits on 5G rollout

STOCKHOLM, April 21: Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson on Wednesday said that the global rollout of 5G mobile networks helped boost its first quarter profits, although an ongoing contract dispute with Samsung hit sales.

Between January and March, Ericsson, a leader in supplying 5G network equipment, booked a net profit of 3.19 billion Swedish kronor ($377 million, 314 million euros), up 48 percent year-on-year and beating analyst expectations. At 49.8 billion, revenue was flat compared to the same period last year and slightly short of analysts' predictions of over 50 billion.

But operating profit (EBIT) climbed 22 percent to 5.26 billion, the company said in a statement. -AFP







