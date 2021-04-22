Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Marico donates hand sanitizers to police

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Marico donates hand sanitizers to police

Marico donates hand sanitizers to police

To support the Bangladesh Police as critical frontliners, Marico Bangladesh Limited has recently handed over hand sanitizers worth around Tk 9 lakh to Bangladesh Police at Police Headquarters (HQ), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Office and Dhaka Range.
Bangladesh Police Force has been working relentlessly as the frontliners of the nation against the deadly pandemic.
Given the recent surge in the virulence of covid-19 in the country it is even more imperative to observe the recommended safety measures, particularly, safe hands and wearing masks.
On Tuesday, April 20, a delegation of Marico Bangladesh Limited, handed over 52 cartons of Mediker SafeLife hand sanitizers worth around Tk 9 lakh to the police force representatives, at the Police Headquarters and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Headquarters.
Elias Ahmed, Marico's Chief Final Officer; Christabel Randolph, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs; Masudur Rahman, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Police HQ; Krishno Podo Roy, Additional Commissioner (Crime & Operations) on behalf of Commissioner, Police HQ;  Md. Md. Anisur Rahman, Deputy Police Commissioner of DMP and Habibur Rahman, DIG, Dhaka Range accepted the sanitizers at their respective offices.
Ashish Goupal, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh, said: "We are all going through a difficult time. At this time, each of us should extend a helping hand from our respective places. Through our joint efforts, we can succeed in fighting this epidemic."
"Our police brothers have been working tirelessly, separated from their families and risking their own health. So we have to be proactive in safeguarding their health. This grant is just a small effort. Marico Bangladesh Limited will do its best to work for the welfare of the country and the nation," he added.
Senior Officials of Bangladesh Police thanked Marico Bangladesh for this generous gesture to assist the force during this pandemic situation.
Earlier last year, Marico had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 virus. In fact, at the time of crisis of hygiene products, Marico launched its first ever hygiene brand Mediker SafeLife which has a product range of hand sanitizer, hand wash and the country's first ever fruits and vegetable cleanser, Veggie Wash. Marico's hygiene brand Mediker SafeLife was launched as a brand with a purpose to support the health & hygiene needs of people during this crisis and all profit from the products' launch was handed over to the Prime Minister's Relief fund.
Marico took various measures for as part of its social responsibility and employee welfare mandate including food support for 5000 out-of-work families in Gazipur and early salaries, timely increments, covid hospitalization support, unconditional humanitarian allowances for all employees including those in the extended supply chain and sales force.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK inflation edges up as Covid price hit begins to ease
Etihad begins IATA Covid passport trial on flights to N America
Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up
Reazul Karim gets 3-year extension as Premier Bank MD
European shares rebound on strong earnings
StanChart BD appoints Corridor Banker for China
Community Bank holds its second AGM
UK consumer price inflation quickens in March


Latest News
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Serum won't export Covid vaccine till July
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft