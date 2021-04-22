

Marico donates hand sanitizers to police

Bangladesh Police Force has been working relentlessly as the frontliners of the nation against the deadly pandemic.

Given the recent surge in the virulence of covid-19 in the country it is even more imperative to observe the recommended safety measures, particularly, safe hands and wearing masks.

On Tuesday, April 20, a delegation of Marico Bangladesh Limited, handed over 52 cartons of Mediker SafeLife hand sanitizers worth around Tk 9 lakh to the police force representatives, at the Police Headquarters and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Headquarters.

Elias Ahmed, Marico's Chief Final Officer; Christabel Randolph, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs; Masudur Rahman, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Police HQ; Krishno Podo Roy, Additional Commissioner (Crime & Operations) on behalf of Commissioner, Police HQ; Md. Md. Anisur Rahman, Deputy Police Commissioner of DMP and Habibur Rahman, DIG, Dhaka Range accepted the sanitizers at their respective offices.

Ashish Goupal, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh, said: "We are all going through a difficult time. At this time, each of us should extend a helping hand from our respective places. Through our joint efforts, we can succeed in fighting this epidemic."

"Our police brothers have been working tirelessly, separated from their families and risking their own health. So we have to be proactive in safeguarding their health. This grant is just a small effort. Marico Bangladesh Limited will do its best to work for the welfare of the country and the nation," he added.

Senior Officials of Bangladesh Police thanked Marico Bangladesh for this generous gesture to assist the force during this pandemic situation.

Earlier last year, Marico had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 virus. In fact, at the time of crisis of hygiene products, Marico launched its first ever hygiene brand Mediker SafeLife which has a product range of hand sanitizer, hand wash and the country's first ever fruits and vegetable cleanser, Veggie Wash. Marico's hygiene brand Mediker SafeLife was launched as a brand with a purpose to support the health & hygiene needs of people during this crisis and all profit from the products' launch was handed over to the Prime Minister's Relief fund.

Marico took various measures for as part of its social responsibility and employee welfare mandate including food support for 5000 out-of-work families in Gazipur and early salaries, timely increments, covid hospitalization support, unconditional humanitarian allowances for all employees including those in the extended supply chain and sales force.



















To support the Bangladesh Police as critical frontliners, Marico Bangladesh Limited has recently handed over hand sanitizers worth around Tk 9 lakh to Bangladesh Police at Police Headquarters (HQ), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Office and Dhaka Range.Bangladesh Police Force has been working relentlessly as the frontliners of the nation against the deadly pandemic.Given the recent surge in the virulence of covid-19 in the country it is even more imperative to observe the recommended safety measures, particularly, safe hands and wearing masks.On Tuesday, April 20, a delegation of Marico Bangladesh Limited, handed over 52 cartons of Mediker SafeLife hand sanitizers worth around Tk 9 lakh to the police force representatives, at the Police Headquarters and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Headquarters.Elias Ahmed, Marico's Chief Final Officer; Christabel Randolph, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs; Masudur Rahman, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Police HQ; Krishno Podo Roy, Additional Commissioner (Crime & Operations) on behalf of Commissioner, Police HQ; Md. Md. Anisur Rahman, Deputy Police Commissioner of DMP and Habibur Rahman, DIG, Dhaka Range accepted the sanitizers at their respective offices.Ashish Goupal, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh, said: "We are all going through a difficult time. At this time, each of us should extend a helping hand from our respective places. Through our joint efforts, we can succeed in fighting this epidemic.""Our police brothers have been working tirelessly, separated from their families and risking their own health. So we have to be proactive in safeguarding their health. This grant is just a small effort. Marico Bangladesh Limited will do its best to work for the welfare of the country and the nation," he added.Senior Officials of Bangladesh Police thanked Marico Bangladesh for this generous gesture to assist the force during this pandemic situation.Earlier last year, Marico had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 virus. In fact, at the time of crisis of hygiene products, Marico launched its first ever hygiene brand Mediker SafeLife which has a product range of hand sanitizer, hand wash and the country's first ever fruits and vegetable cleanser, Veggie Wash. Marico's hygiene brand Mediker SafeLife was launched as a brand with a purpose to support the health & hygiene needs of people during this crisis and all profit from the products' launch was handed over to the Prime Minister's Relief fund.Marico took various measures for as part of its social responsibility and employee welfare mandate including food support for 5000 out-of-work families in Gazipur and early salaries, timely increments, covid hospitalization support, unconditional humanitarian allowances for all employees including those in the extended supply chain and sales force.