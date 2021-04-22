PRAN-RFL donates safety equipment to health workers

PRAN-RFL, country's leading business conglomerate, donated hand rubs and pure drinking water for health workers working at `DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital', country's largest specialized hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of PRAN-RFL Group, handed over 'Activo' branded hand rub and PRAN Drinking Water to Brigadier General A K M Nasir Uddin, director of DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital, said a press release here.

Kamruzzaman Kamal said, "PRAN-RFL group has stood by the country and its people in various ways from the very beginning in the fight against coronavirus. "As part of this, protective equipment and drinking water have been given to the DNCC Covid Hospital's health workers who are carrying out their professional duties by taking risk during the pandemic."

Brigadier General A K M Nasir Uddin thanked PRAN-RFL for the assistance.

BSS adds: The release also said PRAN-RFL has provided food to 70,000 helpless and poor families who became workless during the general holidays across the country since last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the group also set up corona sample collection booths and donated surgical masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hand gloves and hand sanitizers to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 15 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola.







