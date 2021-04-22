Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PRAN-RFL donates safety equipment to health workers

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

PRAN-RFL, country's leading business conglomerate, donated hand rubs and pure drinking water for health workers working at `DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital', country's largest specialized hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of PRAN-RFL Group, handed over 'Activo' branded hand rub and PRAN Drinking Water to Brigadier General A K M Nasir Uddin, director of DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital, said a press release here.
Kamruzzaman Kamal said, "PRAN-RFL group has stood by the country and its people in various ways from the very beginning in the fight against coronavirus. "As part of this, protective equipment and drinking water have been given to the DNCC Covid Hospital's health workers who are carrying out their professional duties by taking risk during the pandemic."
Brigadier General A K M Nasir Uddin thanked PRAN-RFL for the assistance.
BSS adds: The release also said PRAN-RFL has provided food to 70,000 helpless and poor families who became workless during the general holidays across the country since last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Moreover, the group also set up corona sample collection booths and donated surgical masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hand gloves and hand sanitizers to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 15 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK inflation edges up as Covid price hit begins to ease
Etihad begins IATA Covid passport trial on flights to N America
Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up
Reazul Karim gets 3-year extension as Premier Bank MD
European shares rebound on strong earnings
StanChart BD appoints Corridor Banker for China
Community Bank holds its second AGM
UK consumer price inflation quickens in March


Latest News
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Serum won't export Covid vaccine till July
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft