Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:57 AM
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Stocks witnessed flat when daily transactions declined on lower demand on Wednesday.
The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 1.44 points up at 5,423.22. The blue-chip DS30 followed the same trend with 0.68 points up at 2,083.50. But the Shariah DSES closed the day with 0.04 point down at 1,233.50.
At DSE, out of the day's 356 securities, prices of 130 securities closed higher against 159 losing issues.
The major gaining issues were Active Fine, Dhaka Insurance, Agrani Insurance, IBP and Pragati Insurance.
The major losing issues were Jamuna Bank, Jute Spinning, CAPMIBBLMF, CAPMBDBLMF and HEIDELBCEM.
Beximco topped the turnover list followed by Beximco Pharma, BD Finance, Robi and Lanka Bangla Finance.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with a downward trend with its major CASPI 25.79 points down at 9,478.47.
At CSE, 242 issues were traded. Of those, 102 closed higher and 96 closed lower when 98.93 lakh shares worth Taka 33.82 crore changed hands.    -BSS


