BD, Malaysian ICT firms hold week-long virtual meeting

A week-long virtual B2B meeting between ICT companies of both Bangladesh and Malaysia under the Tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry(BMCCI), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), concluded on Monday.

With the hope of increasing the existing and creating new investment opportunities in the ICT sector, the virtual matchmaking meetings will continue till 29 April 2021, said a press release on Tuesday.

In this first phase of virtual B2B meetings, 18 Malaysian ICT companies and 35 Bangladeshi companies are participate individual business matchmaking meetings over virtual video conferencing platform Zoom.

The three organizing institutions are going to continue such meetings in future. The organizers have requested the companies who are interested to join in upcoming phases of ICT business meet up to communicate with BMCCI and BASIS at their convenient time.



















