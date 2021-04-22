Video
Dollar struggles to recover after slump to 7-week low

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, April 21: The dollar languished on Wednesday, hovering just above a seven-week low with subdued U.S. bond yields reducing the currency's yield appeal.
The safe-haven greenback got some respite from a pullback in world stocks from record highs as flare ups in coronavirus infections from India to Canada soured the outlook for a quick global recovery.
The safety bid also bolstered the yen, which climbed to a fresh seven-week peak of 107.88 per dollar on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, was at 91.254 in Asia after slumping as low as 90.856 on Tuesday for the first time since March 3. It has declined 2.1% so far this month.
The index "has broken down through a key short-term support level at 91.30 and can see further downside to the low 90s," with the euro rising to around $1.22, Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.
"We were looking for the (index) to top in Q3, when second derivative U.S. rebound measures crest and Europe gets her vax act together, but the early indications are that vaccinations across Europe are picking up pace already," Westpac said.
The single currency traded at $1.20275, after touching a seven-week high of $1.2079 overnight.
The European Central Bank decides policy on Thursday, with the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan following next week.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.56%, not far from its lowest since mid-March, as it continued to consolidate following its retreat from the 14-month high at 1.7760% reached at the end of last month.
"Now that U.S. Treasury yields have started coming off, people are unwinding yen short positions," said Tohru Sasaki, JPMorgan's head of Japan market research.    -Reuters


