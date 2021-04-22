Video
BD, India to increase cooperation in trade remedies

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh and India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster better cooperation between the relevant authorities of both the countries so as to discourage unfair trade practices and promote rule based bilateral trading, the statement added.
The MoU was signed on March 27 in Dhaka.
The Union Cabinet of India on Tuesday gave its ex post facto approval to the MoU signed between India's Director General of Trade Remedies and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission to increase cooperation in the area of trade remedies, an official statement said.
The MoU was signed on March 27 in Dhaka.
The primary objective of the MoU is to promote cooperation between the two countries in the area of trade remedies, exchange of information, undertaking capacity building activities and activities in accordance with various provisions of World Trade Organization (WTO) in the area of anti-dumping, countervailing and safeguard measures in bilateral trade between the countries.


