DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

The Directorate General of Food of the Ministry of Food has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is May 2.

The announcement is in addition to a separate tender from Bangladesh to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice for import using land transport by railway, closing on April 26.

Bangladesh has issued a series of rice tenders in recent months amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices.

Traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, Bangladesh has emerged as a big importer owing to depleted stocks and record prices after repeated flooding damaged its crop.

The tender seeks price offers on non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for ocean shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.















