Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:57 AM
Asia markets a sea of red on renewed virus fears

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

HONG KONG, April 21: Asian markets saw big falls Wednesday with fears over a renewed coronavirus surge weighing on global investor sentiment and US equities deepening their retreat from last week's record highs.
Countries around the world are urgently working to accelerate vaccination campaigns and revive their pandemic-ravaged economies, with new variants of the pathogen driving unprecedented infection numbers in some of the worst-hit nations.
While both the Dow and the S&P 500 finished last week at new peaks and also posted their fourth consecutive weekly gains, shares have fallen over the past two days as earnings season enters its second week.
"Global stocks are still plumbing the lows after renewed virus concerns spooked markets overnight," said Stephen Innes of Axi.
"The surge has led to increased travel restrictions and severely dented parts of the priced to perfection reopen trade, leading to renewed concern over the continued economic impact, shrouding a batch of solid corporate results."
Tokyo led the sell-off with the Nikkei down two percent by the close after the port city of Osaka -- where hospital beds for seriously ill coronavirus patients have run out -- asked the central government to impose a state of emergency.    -AFP


