Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:56 AM
Home Business

Remittance inflow crosses $1.53 billion in first half of April

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Expatriate Bangladeshis have been continuing to send remittances home amid the coronavirus pandemic and in the first 15 days of the instant, wage earners sent more than $1.53 billion to the country.
The amount was more than the remittance the country received in the entire month of the April last year.
In April last year (2020), remittance to the country reached a little more than $1.09 billion. As such, in just 15 days this year, the remittance was $60 million and 280 thousand more than the remittance received in April last year.
If this trend continues, the remittance collection may hit $2.3  billion at the end of April this year, according to data collected from the the website of Bangladesh Bank, the central bank of the country on Wednesday.
In the last financial year (2019-20, FY20), the expatriate Bangladeshis sent record $18.20 billion. The remittance received by the country in 2018-19 was $$17.42 billion, which was also a record at that time.
The top countries for Bangladeshi expatriates are Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malaysia, Oman, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Italy, Bahrain, South Africa, South Korea, France and Jordan.


