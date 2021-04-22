Yamaha sends legal notice to Evaly for selling its motorcycles

E-commerce company Evaly has recently got a legal notice from Yamaha, ACI Motors, the legal sole distributor of Japanese Yamaha brand motorcycles in Bangladesh.

ACI Motors claimed that the motorcycles being sold under the Yamaha name in Evaly are not genuine.

This is tarnishing Yamaha's reputation not only in Bangladesh but also all over the world. That is why ACI Motors sent the legal notice to Evaly on April 1.

The notice called for an end to the sale of motorcycles using the Yamaha brand name in Evaly within seven days. Otherwise legal action will be taken from ACI Motors.

ACI Motors stated in the legal notice that since June 5, 2016, ACI Motors has been the sole distributor of Yamaha brand motorcycles.

Since then, only ACI Motors has been importing, assembling, manufacturing, marketing, storing and after-sales service and warranty services for Yamaha brand motorcycles. Yamaha also has had a technical support agreement with ACI Motors from March 2020. The notice further said according to the letter given by Yamaha, no one other than ACI will be able to sell Yamaha brand motorcycles in Bangladesh.

ACI Motors has no business relationship with Evaly. So Evaly is an unauthorized supplier of Yamaha brand motorcycles using the Yamaha trademark, the notice said.

The notice further said if Evaly didn't stop selling motorcycles using the Evaly Yamaha brand name within seven days, they would be forced to take action under civil and criminal law.