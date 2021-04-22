Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD raises concern over UK’s travel ‘red list’

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has briefed the Uk's all-party parliamentary group (APPG) about the inconveniences caused by the country's travel ban that has put Bangladesh among the nations on its "red list."
She said the decision would seriously hurt the bilateral trade in the apparel, food and beverage sectors and also emergency medical treatments. On April 2, the UK said it would put Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines on its travel "red list," banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are Britons or Irish.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Yamaha sends legal notice to Evaly for selling its motorcycles
BD raises concern over UK’s travel ‘red list’
Oman bans incoming passengers from BD
Govt made Bangladesh a ‘hell’, says Fakhrul
200 shanties gutted in Uttara slum fire
BMSA demands internet service be kept tax free
Maulana Qurban Ali Kasemi placed on 7-day remand
Children frolicking in Chandrima Lake in the capital on Wednesday


Latest News
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Serum won't export Covid vaccine till July
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft