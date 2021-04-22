Oman bans incoming passengers from BD

Oman has decided to impose a ban on passengers coming from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic gave the following directive: People from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and transiting through them over the last 14 days, are not allowed to come to Oman, starting from 6pm on April 24, 2021.

Bangladesh, India and Pakistan have been added to the list of countries from which people are not allowed to travel to the Sultanate, and the ban will be in place until further notice. -Agencies







