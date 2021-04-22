Govt made Bangladesh a ‘hell’, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the government has turned the country into a 'hell' by arresting and repressing the opposition leaders and activists amid a pandemic.

In a statement, he alleged that police are not only arresting BNP leaders and activists in different parts of the country, including Brahmanbaria, Dhaka and Narsingdi, but also raiding their houses, launching a crackdown. "The Awami League government has turned the whole country into a hell. They're arresting the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies every day. Even in the month of Ramadan, the monstrous image of the government seems to have taken a bigger shape," Fakhrul said. -UNB







