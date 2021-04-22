|
200 shanties gutted in Uttara slum fire
Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 32
|
At least 200 shanties were gutted in a fire at a slum in the city's Ranavola area of Uttara sector-10 on Wednesday.
Sources at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said the fire originated at the slum known as 'Mustafa member balurmath basti' around 12:20 pm and gutted the shanties.
Five firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at around 1:35pm, said duty officer Lima Khanom. The fire was doused at around 2:45 pm. The fire originated from a kitchen of a shanty and then it spread quickly. The extent of damages caused by the fire could not be ascertained and no casualty was reported, she added.