200 shanties gutted in Uttara slum fire



A woman who lost her home breaks down in tears as a massive fire gutted at least 200 shantis at the Mustafa Member Balurmath Bosti at Uttara in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Sources at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said the fire originated at the slum known as 'Mustafa member balurmath basti' around 12:20 pm and gutted the shanties.

Five firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at around 1:35pm, said duty officer Lima Khanom. The fire was doused at around 2:45 pm. The fire originated from a kitchen of a shanty and then it spread quickly. The extent of damages caused by the fire could not be ascertained and no casualty was reported, she added.





